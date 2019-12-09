0 Diontae Johnson's huge game, defense keep Steelers in playoff position with win over Cardinals

PHOENIX, Ariz. - It's Heisman-trophy hunting season for Devlin "Duck" Hodges and the Steelers as they are in the Arizona desert taking on Kyler Murray and the Cardinals. It might be a rematch of Super Bowl XLIII, but these are two extremely different teams.

Hodges has been tapped again to lead the Steelers after Mason Rudulph was benched. Hodges is 2-0 as a starter this season. James Washington's ability to go up and battle for those hard catches is starting to emerge after a monster performance in last week's win against the Browns. Rookie Benny Snell has had 153 yards on 37 carries over the last two games. James Conner and Juju Smith-Schuster are out again with injuries, but it seems head coach Mike Tomlin is still able to keep the Steelers above water and in the playoff hunt.

On defense, the Steelers have a squad that fans have not seen in years. They lead the NFL with 30 turnovers, third in sacks (43), sixth in scoring, seventh in pass defense, ninth in third-down defense and 11th in red-zone defense. T.J. Watt is having himself a year with 12.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. On the other side. Bud Dupree has 8.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. Rookie Devin Bush has 86 tackles, four fumble recoveries and two interceptions. Anchoring the defensive backs is Minkah Fitzpatrick with five interceptions, two fumble recoveries and two touchdowns.

The Cardinals, on the other hand, are 3-8-1. Rookie Kyler Murray has a 63.9 percent completion rate this season with 14 touchdowns. He's the Cards' leading rusher with 446 yards and four touchdowns. While first overall draft pick Kyler Murray is playing relatively well, he only threw for 163 yards and was sacked six times last week against the Rams. His favorite target, though, is former Pitt star Larry Fitzgerald.

“Having been in a similar situation, kind of being a fringe, two, three, practice-squad-type quarterback, to be able to step in like he has done, the way he handled himself with poise, made some clutch throws, it’s really impressive to watch.” — Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury on 🦆 pic.twitter.com/kcrIe8hglU — Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) December 8, 2019

On defense, the Cardinals are near the bottom: 31st in scoring, 32nd against the pass, 24th against the run, 31st on third down. Steelers fans will remember longtime Ravens player Terrell Suggs. He's now with the Cardinals and is second on the team with 5.5 sacks.

OTHER NOTES:

Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. on CBS

WR Juju Smith-Schuster and RB James Conner are out with injuries

Devlin "Duck" Hodges gets the start at QB

5 NFL teams have started more than 2 QB's this season; only the Steelers have a winning record

LB T.J. Watt has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Month

The Steelers get C Maurkice Pouncey back from his 2 game suspension

Since 2014, the Steelers have 270 sacks, the most among all NFL teams

The Steelers have recorded at least 1 sack in 53 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NFL

Steelers sit at 7-5

Cardinals are 3-8-1

In the AFC North, if the Ravens and Steelers both win, Ravens secure a playoff spot. If the Steelers lose, Ravens win the division as wel.

