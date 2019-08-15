  • Steelers sign TE Crum, LB Kuntz, release two

    By: Hunter Homistek

    Updated:

    LATROBE, Pa. -- The Steelers made some minor roster moves Thursday, signing tight end Micky Crum and linebacker Christian Kuntz.

    To make room for the new arrivals, the team cut linebacker JT Jones and cornerback Jermaine Ponder.

    The Steelers announced the moves via their official Twitter account:

