LATROBE, Pa. -- The Steelers made some minor roster moves Thursday, signing tight end Micky Crum and linebacker Christian Kuntz.
To make room for the new arrivals, the team cut linebacker JT Jones and cornerback Jermaine Ponder.
The Steelers announced the moves via their official Twitter account:
We have signed TE Micky Crum & LB Christian Kuntz.— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 15, 2019
We have released LB JT Jones & CB Jermaine Ponder.
