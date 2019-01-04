PITTSBURGH - Steelers great Alan Faneca is once again a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the organization announced Thursday.
- 9X Pro Bowls
- 2000s All-Decade Team
- Helped his team secure 11 top 10 rankings in run offense during his 13 seasons in the @NFL pic.twitter.com/4B9FEykhH8
Faneca, a dominant guard who played in Pittsburgh from 1998-2007, has been named a finalist for the fourth year in a row.
Faneca was a first-round pick out of LSU in 1998, and over his decade playing for the Steelers he was named to six All-Pro teams and nine Pro Bowls before finishing out his career with the New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals.
He was named to Pittsburgh’s All-Time Team in 2007 and the NFL’s 2000s All-Decade Team.
The 15 finalists will be narrowed down to five, and the 2019 class will be announced Feb. 2.
Among the finalists is Aliquippa native Ty Law, who won three Super Bowls in New England as a safety.
