NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Since the 2018 season ended, all the Steelers defense has talked about is finding ways to create more turnovers.
Despite that added emphasis, the team has yet to record an interception in the preseason. It's tough, however, to get interceptions when the quarterback isn't getting the ball out of his hands.
The Steelers recorded seven more sacks Sunday night as they locked up their third win in as many games in the 2019 preseason, defeating the Titans, 18-6, at Nissan Stadium. That gives the team 14 sacks in its three preseason games, with 10 different players getting to the quarterback already in the exhibition season.
