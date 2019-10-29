PITTSBURGH - Minkah Fitzpatrick tried to play things down all week when it came to competing against his former team, the Dolphins, on Monday night.
He tried to say it was just another game, even though he had forced his way off the Miami roster just two games into his second season with the Dolphins, just 18 months after they had used the 11th pick in the 2018 draft to acquire him.
He tried to assure everyone there were no hard feelings about asking management for a trade, which eventually happened with the Steelers sending a package of picks, including their 2020 first-round selection, to Miami.
But then Monday night's game started.
Read this full article for FREE at our partners, DKPittsburghSports.com.
