Former Steelers offensive lineman Alan Faneca is hoping this is the year his name is called for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Faneca, a dominant guard who played in Pittsburgh from 1998-2007, has been named a finalist for the fourth year in a row.
.@afan66 presented by Ed Bouchette, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette #PFHOF19 pic.twitter.com/u1W4StDTe5— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 2, 2019
He was a first-round pick out of LSU in 1998, and over his decade playing for the Steelers he was named to six All-Pro teams and nine Pro Bowls before finishing out his career with the New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
Faneca was named to Pittsburgh’s All-Time Team in 2007 and the NFL’s 2000s All-Decade Team.
The votes are in for the #PFHOF19 class! pic.twitter.com/8dSedLxTmw— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 2, 2019
Among the finalists is Aliquippa native Ty Law, who won three Super Bowls in New England as a safety.
.@OfficialTyLaw presented by Ron Borges, Boston Herald #PFHOF19 pic.twitter.com/I0YiK92V2J— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 2, 2019
The 2019 Hall of Fame class will be announced Feb. 2.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 men dead after double shooting inside Apollo home
- ‘I may go vomit': Judge sickened by images of 4-year-old's death
- Watch: Oregon policeman cleared in recorded killing of armed middle school dad
- VIDEO: Woman Filled Nearly 1M Prescriptions Posing As Walgreens Pharmacist For 10 Years
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}