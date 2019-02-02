  • Former Steelers guard Faneca awaiting possible call to the Hall

    Updated:

    Former Steelers offensive lineman Alan Faneca is hoping this is the year his name is called for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

    Faneca, a dominant guard who played in Pittsburgh from 1998-2007, has been named a finalist for the fourth year in a row.

    He was a first-round pick out of LSU in 1998, and over his decade playing for the Steelers he was named to six All-Pro teams and nine Pro Bowls before finishing out his career with the New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.  You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

    Faneca was named to Pittsburgh’s All-Time Team in 2007 and the NFL’s 2000s All-Decade Team.

    Among the finalists is Aliquippa native Ty Law, who won three Super Bowls in New England as a safety.

    The 2019 Hall of Fame class will be announced Feb. 2.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories