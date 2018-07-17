Former Steelers No. 1 draft pick Rivera dies at 57

Former Steelers No. 1 draft pick Gabe Rivera, whose career was cut shockingly short after he was paralyzed in a car crash, died Monday at the age of 57, according to Yahoo! Sports.
Pittsburgh selected Rivera with the 21st pick in the 1983 draft, hoping the dominant defensive lineman from Texas Tech would reinvigorate a defense fading from its Steel Curtain glory days.
Today, we mourn the passing of Red Raider legend and @TexasTechFB Ring of Honor member, Gabe Rivera. #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/0PdZ0kZe0R— Texas Tech Red Raiders (@TechAthletics) July 17, 2018
But after recording two sacks in his first six games in the NFL, Rivera was thrown from his car after hitting another vehicle on the rainy night of Oct. 23, 1983. Police said Rivera was drunk.
Rivera was permanently paralyzed from the waist down and never played football again.
TRENDING NOW:
- 15-year-old boy found shot to death
- 'Mass casualty incident' declared for heat-related incidents at KeyBank Pavilion
- Homes flooded after water main break in West Homestead
- VIDEO: Woman survives crash over cliff
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}