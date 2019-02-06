Franco Harris thankful to be part of NFL 100 Super Bowl Commercial

It’s always nice to relive the Immaculate Reception, and the man responsible for it got the chance to do that in front of one of the year’s biggest audiences Sunday night during the Super Bowl.
Franco Harris was one of 50 stars featured in the 2-minute long NFL commercial commemorating the league’s 100th season.
“I did a few takes, but hey, I caught it every time,” he said.
It took a month of filming in secret in several different locations, but the outcome was memorable for everyone.
“By the time I got to the set on the second day, a lot of the tables were already on the floor. I said, ‘Man, what happened here?’”
Harris said the first time he saw the commercial was with the rest of the world during Super Bowl LIII.
“It does make you feel good that myself and Steelers Nation played a big part of this first 100 years,” he said
Steelers players past and present were well represented with Joe Green, Terry Bradshaw and Juju Smith Shuster among those making appearances in the commercial.
