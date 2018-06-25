Franco Harris to open new pub at Heinz Field

PITTSBURGH - If you're a Steelers fan (and let's be real, who isn't?) you'll be thrilled to hear about the new pub coming to Heinz Field -- Franco's Pizzeria.
Yes, that Franco. Franco Harris was the 1976 NFL Man of the Year, the nine-time Pro Bowler, four-time Super Bowl Champion, the one you remember from the Immaculate Reception.
The new restaurant will be located next to the FedEx Great Hall on Art Rooney Ave inside the Bud Light Pub 33.
"Pizza is one of my favorite foods and to have a presence in Bud Light Pub 33 is very special to me," Harris said in a news release. "This pizza is terrific and the environment is fun! Everyone is welcome... even if you're from Cleveland or Baltimore. "
In addition to the namesake pizza, Franco's will serve calzones, soups and salads alongside soft drinks and alcohol. It will be a ear-round restaurant, unlike the Franco's Italian Army Gridiron Sausages, which is located inside the stadium and only open on game days.
