George Pickens gets raise for on-field performance

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens has earned a raise for the 2025 season. Pickens will get a bonus as part of the NFL proven performance escalator program.

Pickens will now earn $3.656 million in 2025. As part of the original rookie contract he signed with the Steelers, he would have only earned $3.406 million, so he earned a raise of $250,000.

The PPE program is designed to reward players that produce at a high level while still on their rookie contracts. The PPE program has three levels, the highest if a player is selected as a Pro Bowler, the second if they play at least 55% of the team’s offensive or defensive snaps in each of their first three seasons, and thirdly if they play over 35% of the team’s offensive or defensive snaps in two of their first three seasons.

