PITTSBURGH - Tuesday, the Steelers placed rookie inside linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III on the reserved/injured list and promoted Robert Spillane from the practice squad to the active roster.
Gilbert, the third of the Steelers' three sixth-round selections in the 2019 NFL Draft, has dealt with a back injury in recent weeks. While he hasn't seen the field on defense this season, he's contributed 148 total snaps on special teams, including 15 snaps in the team's most recent win over the Colts at Heinz Field.
Spillane will be expected to fill this role immediately — and he has the skills to slide in seamlessly.
Read this full article for FREE at our partners, DKPittsburghSports.com.
