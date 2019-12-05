  • HERE WE GO: Steelers LB T.J. Watt named AFC Defensive Player of the Month

    Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for November.

    According to the team, Watt is on pace to break the Steelers single season sack record, currently sitting at 12.5 sacks He's just three and a half shy of tying James Harrison’s record of 16 sacks set in 2008 and four away from breaking it.

    Right now, Watt is in first place in the AFC for sacks with 12.5 and fourth overall in the NFL.

    He is tied for second in the AFC for forced fumbles with three.

