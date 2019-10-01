Four more Steelers took their place in the team’s Hall of Honor, and were recognized during Monday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Steelers inducted head coach Bill Cowher, receivers Hines Ward and Elbie Nickel, and tackle Larry Brown.
Cowher and Ward go hand in hand. Ward was the MVP of Super Bowl XL, with Cowher as the head coach. Ward said, “I think it's fitting coach Cowher and I go in together. He took a chance on me back in 1998, taught me so much, gave me an opportunity to go out and play the game that I love.”
Cowher grew up in Crafton, just a few miles away from Heinz Field. He couldn’t help but remember his beginnings.
“I grew up here in the 70s, and what this team did for the city, reinvigorating how you felt about this place was a renaissance,” Cowher said.
Ward, still trying to get into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, is thrilled to be honored by the team.
“I was giggling like a kid because as a third rounder back in 1998, I never thought I’d be recognized as one of the great players to wear the black and gold,” Ward said.
Larry Brown was a tight end and a tackle for the Steelers during the 1970s.
Elbie Nickel’s family received the honor for him.
