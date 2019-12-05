PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner will miss his fifth game over the team’s past six this Sunday in Arizona.
James Conner has ruled himself OUT for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. #Steelers— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) December 5, 2019
Conner told reporters Thursday that he was taking scout team reps and that he won’t be active against the Cardinals.
He hasn’t played since he reaggravated his shoulder injury during Week 11 in Cleveland.
James Conner said he’s been taking scout team reps this week and won’t be playing in Arizona. He’s week-to-week at this point.— Missi Matthews (@missi_matthews) December 5, 2019
Conner said Thursday that his shoulder has “been feeling a little better,” but that won’t change his status until it’s fully healed.
