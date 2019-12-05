  • James Conner week-to-week with shoulder injury, rules himself out for Sunday's game

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner will miss his fifth game over the team’s past six this Sunday in Arizona.

    Conner told reporters Thursday that he was taking scout team reps and that he won’t be active against the Cardinals. 

    He hasn’t played since he reaggravated his shoulder injury during Week 11 in Cleveland. 

    Conner said Thursday that his shoulder has “been feeling a little better,” but that won’t change his status until it’s fully healed.

