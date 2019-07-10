PITTSBURGH - There has long been a theory in NFL fantasy football circles that year three for wide receivers is a magical one, when things finally come together and their talent matches up with their knowledge of the game.
It obviously doesn't go that way for every receiver.
Related Headlines
But typically if a receiver has a breakout year, it comes in that third season.
Read this full article for FREE at our partners, DKPittsburghSports.com.
TRENDING NOW:
- Family says baby's life could have been saved if hospital maternity ward was open
- Man suspected in stabbing death of girlfriend’s 8-year-old son arrested
- Pit bull dies after being left in yard during extreme temperatures, police say
- VIDEO: Man Survives After Being Swept Over Niagara Falls
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
DK Pittsburgh Sports
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}