0 JuJu Smith-Schuster excited about opportunity to be Steelers No. 1 receiver

Antonio Brown is in the past, and that’s how the Steelers are approaching OTA’s and the upcoming season however, also long gone is one of the most productive wide receivers in NFL history. Because of that, 22-year-old JuJu Smith-Schuster is having to grow up, and fast.

The expectation is that Smith-Schuster will take over as the number one receiver for the departed Brown, but that’s not the way he sees it.

“SUPER, SUPER EXCITING” — @TeamJuJu is going to relish the opportunity to be the #1 WR for the #Steelers pic.twitter.com/QXL0HmMaXD — Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) May 22, 2019

“It’s not about the number one guy,” Smith-Schuster said. “At the end of the day, it’s a collective game. The only way you move the ball is all 11 (players).”

Whether he wants it or not, the third-year wide out will garner way more attention on the field from opposing defenses, but that’s fine by him because he says that’ll free up others to make plays, just the way he once benefited from Brown.

“I’m not worried about that” — JuJu Smith-Schuster knows he’ll get more attention from opposing defenses with AB out of the fold pic.twitter.com/GgYZQuYyfw — Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) May 22, 2019

TRENDING NOW:

“I would take five catches for 30 yards and win the game,” Smith-Schuster said. “Than have 10 catches and two touchdowns. It’s not really about myself. At the end of the day it’s about getting to the Super Bowl.”

Team first, with one goal in mind: it's refreshing, ust like the Steelers believe the 2019 season will be after being thrust into the NFL spotlight for the wrong reasons over the last couple years.

"Everyone's on the same page. Everyone's communicating. There's really no, how do you say, drama in our locker room." -- JuJu Smith-Schuster says off-field issues are a thing of the past for the #Steelers pic.twitter.com/7JCSaswhps — Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) May 22, 2019

“Everyone’s on the same page. Everyone’s communicating,” he said. “There’s really no, how do you say, drama in our locker room.”

Smith-Schuster says he won’t pay attention to what Antonio Brown does in Oakland moving forward, but he clearly saw how Brown didn’t help himself in Pittsburgh. In the nicest way possible, Smith-Schuster said he won’t be a “headache” the way Brown was.

“I’m not worried about what he has going on” — @TeamJuJu is moving on from the Antonio Brown situation pic.twitter.com/lL1UseahAf — Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) May 22, 2019

© 2019 Cox Media Group.