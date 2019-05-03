JuJu Smith-Schuster gives back to local seniors

JuJu Smith–Schuster made a stop to give back to the elderly tenants at Forward Shady Senior Care on Friday.
It was part of the JuJu Foundation's 'JuJu’s Senior day of caring 2019'.
The day included a fresh coat of paint for the activity and exercise room, lunch for the residents, and a group workout via line dancing.
The JuJu Foundation is a non-profit organization that supports youth initiatives and lifts the spirits of those in need.
The foundation was established in 2019 by Smith-Schuster.
According to a news release, 'He and his family want to remember our Seniors by placing focus back on the value and importance of the elderly in our communities.'
JuJu partnered with students from Sunnyside Academy for all the fun.
There was also UPMC Mobile screening on-site for the seniors.
