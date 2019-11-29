  • JuJu Smith-Schuster ruled out, James Conner doubtful for Sunday's game

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Steelers just announced that their top offensive weapons will most likely be sitting out for the second week in a row.

    JuJu Smith-Schuster has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Browns, while running back James Conner was listed as “doubtful.”

    According to a release from the team, Smith-Schuster hasn’t seen the practice field since he suffered the knee injury, and a concussion, in the Nov. 14 game against the Browns in Cleveland. Smith-Schuster was cleared from concussion protocol earlier this week, but the knee continues to be the issue.

    A group effort from Diontae Johnson and James Washington at wide receiver – and Benny Snell, Jaylen Samuels and Trey Edmunds – will be required as Devlin ‘Duck’ Hodges makes his first start at Heinz Field.

    Kick-off is set for 1 p.m.

