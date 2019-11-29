PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Steelers just announced that their top offensive weapons will most likely be sitting out for the second week in a row.
JuJu Smith-Schuster has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Browns, while running back James Conner was listed as “doubtful.”
>>READ: JuJu Smith-Schuster posts video that appears to show him driving more than 100 mph
According to a release from the team, Smith-Schuster hasn’t seen the practice field since he suffered the knee injury, and a concussion, in the Nov. 14 game against the Browns in Cleveland. Smith-Schuster was cleared from concussion protocol earlier this week, but the knee continues to be the issue.
A group effort from Diontae Johnson and James Washington at wide receiver – and Benny Snell, Jaylen Samuels and Trey Edmunds – will be required as Devlin ‘Duck’ Hodges makes his first start at Heinz Field.
Kick-off is set for 1 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police pursuit reaches 105 mph through Pittsburgh before troopers can stop driver
- Local theater not allowed to show new Mr. Rogers movie, owner says
- Man, brother shot at by group of teens after catching them burglarizing cars in Pittsburgh
- VIDEO: Franklin Regional Marching Band performs in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}