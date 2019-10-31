PITTSBURGH - Country music artist Justin Moore will perform at the Steelers vs. Colts game Sunday.
The game will be part of the NFL's annual Salute to Service program. Salute to Service is a year-round effort by the NFL and its teams to honor, empower and connect our nation's service members, veterans and their families.
Moore will perform his song "The Ones That Didn't Make it Back Home" while surrounded by local military members who have just recently returned home from deployment.
The U.S. Army Black Daggers parachute team will also land on the field.
Moore is expected to take the field around 12:40 p.m.
