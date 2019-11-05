  • Kovacevic: What's resurrection mean without reliable offense? ☕

    By: Dejan Kovacevic, DK Pittsburgh Sports

    Updated:

    Trey Edmunds' first touch of the football on this sunny Sunday afternoon at Heinz Field was a teamwide work of art.

    And I mean that in the intangible sense, too.

    Click here to read more from DKPittsburghSports.com

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    DK Pittsburgh Sports

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories