0 LIVE UPDATES: Steelers focus on offense in Day 2 of NFL Draft; Pitt's O'Neill drafted by Vikings

UPDATE (10:40 PM) With their original third-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Steelers went with an offensive tackle to sure up the offensive line.

Pittsburgh selected Chukwuma Okorafor out of Western Michigan with the No. 92 pick.

With the 92nd pick in the 2018 #NFLDraft, we select OL Chukwuma Okorafor.#SteelersDraft pic.twitter.com/F6DH6p36AF — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 28, 2018

UPDATE (9:50 PM) After acquiring the No. 76 pick in the third round of the NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers grabbed a potential successor for Ben Roethlisberger.

The Steelers selected quarterback Mason Rudolph from Oklahoma State.

FORT WORTH, TX - NOVEMBER 19: Mason Rudolph #2 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) © 2018 Cox Media Group.

Pittsburgh traded picks No. 79 and No. 220 (seventh round) to the Seattle Seahawks to move up and take Rudolph.

Rudolph already has some experience playing at Heinz Field. He and the Cowboys came to Pittsburgh to play the Pitt Panthers last season, while meeting in Oklahoma State in 2016.

In those games, Rudolph threw for over 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns -- with only one interception. He led Oklahoma State to a 59-21 rout of the Panthers at Heinz Field last season, throwing for nearly 500 yards and five touchdowns.

UPDATE (9:10 PM) A Pittsburgh Panther came off the board late in the second round of the NFL Draft.

Pitt offensive lineman Brian O'Neill was taken by the Minnesota Vikings with the No. 62 overall pick.

Pitt's Brian O'Neill goes to the @Vikings in the 2nd round #H2P — The Final Word (@WPXIFinalWord) April 28, 2018

PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 08: Brian O'Neill #70 of the Pittsburgh Panthers rushes for a 24-yard touchdown in the first half during the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) © 2018 Cox Media Group.

O'Neill started at both tackle positions for the Panthers, earning All-ACC honors in 2016 and 2017.

UPDATE (9 PM) The Steelers took wideout James Washington with their second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Washington is a 5-foot-11 wide receiver from Oklahoma State. The Steelers traded Martavis Bryant Thursday, so there was an open spot.

With the 60th pick in the 2018 #NFLDraft, we select WR James Washington.#SteelersDraft pic.twitter.com/8VR24ZUMIJ — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 28, 2018

This is the second consecutive season in which Pittsburgh selected a wide receiver in the second round of the draft.

LOVE the #Steelers taking James Washington. Just ask Pitt what he can do. In 2 games against the Panthers, he had 420 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns. #NFLDraft — Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) April 28, 2018

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Pittsburgh Steelers will continue to select and develop the next wave of Steelers Friday night during the 2018 NFL Draft.

Rounds two and three kicked off at 7 p.m. Friday, and the Steelers have multiple picks at their disposal.

Pittsburgh still has its original second round (No. 60 overall) and third round (No. 92 overall) selections Friday. And after trading wideout Martavis Bryant Thursday night to Oakland, the Steelers also will have the Raiders’ third-round pick (No. 79).

They also added another third-round pick (No. 76).

The moment of Day 1 of the draft came when injured Steelers' linebacker Ryan Shazier walked up onto the stage to announce Pittsburgh's first-round pick.

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier walks off the stage after announcing the Steelers' draft pick during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Steelers selected safety Terrell Edmunds, out of Virginia Tech, with their first-round selection (No. 28) Thursday night. Edmunds is the first safety taken by Pittsburgh in the first round of the draft since Troy Polamalu in 2003.

Edmunds’ younger brother, Termaine Edmunds, was taken 12 picks earlier by the Buffalo Bills.

This story will be updated throughout the draft. Follow along with the NFL Draft below:

