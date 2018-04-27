  • LIVE UPDATES: Steelers readying for No. 28 pick of NFL Draft

    Updated:

    The 2018 NFL Draft begins Thursday night in Dallas as it is shaped up to be a very unpredictable night. 

    The first round is tonight, the second and third rounds begin Friday, and rounds four through seven take place on Saturday. 

    The Pittsburgh Steelers, after losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional game, have the No. 28 pick Thursday night. 

    Follow along with draft picks and analysis below: 

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    LIVE UPDATES: Steelers readying for No. 28 pick of NFL Draft

  • Headline Goes Here

    The Latest: Washington gets Da'Ron Payne at No. 13

  • Headline Goes Here

    Penguins overcome 2-goal deficit, beat Capitals in Game 1

  • Headline Goes Here

    Lengthy debris field after motorcycle crashes with car

  • Headline Goes Here

    Jets draft USC quarterback Sam Darnold with No. 3 pick