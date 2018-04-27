LIVE UPDATES: Steelers readying for No. 28 pick of NFL Draft

The 2018 NFL Draft begins Thursday night in Dallas as it is shaped up to be a very unpredictable night.
The first round is tonight, the second and third rounds begin Friday, and rounds four through seven take place on Saturday.
The Pittsburgh Steelers, after losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional game, have the No. 28 pick Thursday night.
Follow along with draft picks and analysis below:
