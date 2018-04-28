The Pittsburgh Steelers will continue to select and develop the next wave of Steelers Friday night during the 2018 NFL Draft.
Rounds two and three kicked off at 7 p.m. Friday, and the Steelers have multiple picks at their disposal.
Pittsburgh still has its original second round (No. 60 overall) and third round (No. 90 overall) selections Friday. And after trading wideout Martavis Bryant Thursday night to Oakland, the Steelers also will have the Raiders’ third-round pick (No. 75).
The moment of Day 1 of the draft came when injured Steelers' linebacker Ryan Shazier walked up onto the stage to announce Pittsburgh's first-round pick.
The Steelers selected safety Terrell Edmunds, out of Virginia Tech, with their first-round selection (No. 28) Thursday night. Edmunds is the first safety taken by Pittsburgh in the first round of the draft since Troy Polamalu in 2003.
Welcome home, @rell_island6. pic.twitter.com/dHFf6hckPv— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 27, 2018
Edmunds’ younger brother, Termaine Edmunds, was taken 12 picks earlier by the Buffalo Bills.
