PITTSBURGH - The Steelers' defense is playing some otherworldly football right now. That is undeniable. When you hold the defending NFC champions' offense to three points in a game -- the other nine came courtesy of the Rams defense -- you're doing some things right.
But it also came at a cost. Linebackers Bud Dupree and Mark Barron played 71 of a possible 77 defense snaps. T.J. Watt played 64. More important, defensive end Cam Heyward played 69 snaps (89.6 percent), while nose tackle Javon Hargrave logged 56 (72.7 percent).
Related Headlines
Read more from DK Pittsburgh Sports.
TRENDING NOW:
- Rain, snow, much colder temperatures moving in
- Got a cardigan? Wear it Wednesday to celebrate kindness
- Competitive 'bar-style' ice curling rink opening in Pittsburgh area
- VIDEO: Local man files lawsuit saying he was denied job for using medical marijuana
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
DK Pittsburgh Sports
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}