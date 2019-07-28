Some fans in Steeler Nation go to incredible lengths to show their loyalty. Now one of them might be looking for JuJu Smith-Schuster to make good.
Joel Schock, of Lancaster, approached Smith-Schuster for an autograph at training camp Friday. Smith-Schuster told Channel 11, “He had the Steelers logo tattooed in his head. So he had a mohawk, and he was like, 'Can you sign my helmet?' I was like, 'What helmet?' I signed his head.”
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for the Pittsburgh Steelers. CLICK HERE to find out how.
After that, and after the practice Friday, Smith-Schuster was asked if he thought the fan might get a real tattoo of his signature.
“He might. If he does that’s lit. If he gets that tattoo on his head, I’ll give him any tickets to any game,” said Smith-Schuster.
On Saturday, Schock got the tattoo and posted it on his Facebook page. He told Channel 11 he bleeds black and gold and is proud to wear the tattoo.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}