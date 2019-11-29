  • Mason Rudolph takes benching in stride

    By: Dale Lolley

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Mason Rudolph has been benched before.

    It happened once in college when he was at Oklahoma State and another time in high school in Rock Hill, S.C. Rudolph bounced back both times, throwing for over 13,000 career yards in college after passing for nearly 11,000 in high school.

    That's why even though he's disappointed by Mike Tomlin's decision to go with Devlin Hodges at quarterback Sunday when the Steelers (6-5) face the Browns (5-6) at Heinz Field, he's taking the demotion in stride.

    Read this full article for FREE at our partners, DKPittsburghSports.com.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    DK Pittsburgh Sports

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories