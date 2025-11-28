Mike Tomlin updates Aaron Rodgers’ status for Steelers-Bills game

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was a full participant at practice for the second consecutive day and will start for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Buffalo Bills in Week 13 on Sunday, head coach Mike Tomlin announced.

Rodgers did not practice on Wednesday, but was listed as a full participant on Thursday and Friday. The Steelers starting quarterback will miss just one game after suffering a fractured left wrist in Week 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“No designation for the game, so it’s all systems go,” Tomlin said. “Just more reps, certainly, but certainly, it’s another week so I’m sure there’s more comfort there, not only in him, but in the medical experts.”

