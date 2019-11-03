0 Minkah Fitzpatrick with one of the longest interceptions returned for TD in team history

PITTSBURGH - The Colts turn it over on downs in the 3rd after getting the ball to start the quarter thanks to Bud Dupree.

The Colts lead 16-13 at the half after Kicker Chris Boswell splits the uprights from 51 yards out.

Chris Boswell bangs one in from 51 yards and the Steelers go into halftime trailing 16-13. — Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) November 3, 2019

HALFTIME: Colts 16, Steelers 13



Rudolph: 17-20, 119 yards, INT, 70.6 passer rating

Samuels: 5 rush, 5 yards, 8 rec, 54 yards

Edmunds: 4 rush, 55 yards

Smith-Schuster: 2 rec, 12 yards (drop->INT)

Fitzpatrick: 96 yard INT returned for TD — Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) November 3, 2019

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has one of the longest interceptions returned for a touchdown in team history, tying the game at 10 in the 2nd quarter.

Unreal. Minkah Fitzpatrick with the interception and 96 yard return for a TD. That guy is incredible. #Steelers — Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) November 3, 2019

Fitzpatrick's interception was his fourth of the season. The last time a Pittsburgh defender had four picks in the first nine weeks of the season was in 2002 (LB Joey Porter).#Steelers https://t.co/TzeSFtDXZR — Angela Tegnelia (@AngelaTegnelia) November 3, 2019

Colts backup QB Jacoby Brissett appeared to have been injured. He was replaced by backup and former Steeler Brandon Hoyer.

Jacoby Brissett is down on the field. Appears that he's holding his left knee. — Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) November 3, 2019

With that catch, JuJu Smith-Schuster becomes the youngest in NFL history to reach 200 receptions. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/FMEKy48EAL — Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) November 3, 2019

Youngest player in NFL history to record 200 career receptions ✅

@TeamJuJu



(via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/BxTxA4q3LR — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 3, 2019

If there's an NFL team not feeling sorry about the Steelers losing Ben Roethlisberger for the season, it's the Colts. Anthony Chickillo suited up and will play. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/Ld40XSIulX — Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) November 3, 2019 Stay tuned following Sunday Night Football and Channel 11 News 11 at 11 where we'll break down all the action of the Steelers-Colts on the Black and Gold Zone! After all, they've had their share of seasons in recent years in which they've had to play without their starting quarterback. That includes this season, as the Colts had to deal with the abrupt retirement of Andrew Luck just a couple of weeks into training camp. You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for sports news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

Fortunately enough for the Colts, they were in a similar situation two years ago, when Luck missed most of the season. That meant backup Jacoby Brissett, whom they had traded a second-round pick to the Patriots to acquire, got plenty of starting experience.

It's paid off this season, as Brissett has stepped into the lineup for the Colts (5-2) and they haven't missed a beat -- including winning their past three games. The Steelers (3-4) will try to slow the Colts' post-Luck good fortune with a backup quarterback of their own in Mason Rudolph when the two teams meet Sunday at Heinz Field.

CLICK HERE to read more at dkpittsburghsports.com

OTHER NOTES:

A win puts the Steelers at 4-4 on the season

WR Donte Moncrief was released by the team on Saturday

RB Tony Brooks-James was activated from the practice squad due to injuries to James Conner, Benny Snell

RB Jaylen Samuels should get the lions share of the carries as he returns from injury

Players impacted by injuries include James Conner listed as doubtful, Benny Snell is out, Roosevelt Nix is questionable, Ramon Foster is out

Look for the Steelers offense to try to target rookie Colts CB Rock Ya-Sin in the passing game

Bundle up if you're heading to Heinz Field, it'll be fairly chilly

Tomlin, Steelers were fined by the NFL this week for violating injury rules

Anthony Chickillo apologized to his teammates after his arrest, calling it a distraction

TRENDING NOW:

dkpittsburghsports.com