HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is back in the news again.
According to multiple reports, Brown was involved in a domestic dispute last month in Hollywood, Florida. Hollywood police told both ESPN and TMZ that no arrests were made.
Channel 11 News has reached out to Hollywood police to confirm the reports.
Steelers spokesperon Burt Lauten told Channel 11, "We were made aware earlier today of the alleged incident involving Antonio Brown last month in Florida. We are still in the process of gathering information, consequently we have no further comment at this time."
The Hollywood (Florida) Police Department confirmed to ESPN that Antonio Brown was involved in a domestic dispute in January and that no arrests were made. pic.twitter.com/g3EeOGpcaM— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 5, 2019
Can confirm through Hollywood (Fla.) Police that Antonio Brown was involved in a January domestic dispute, no arrests made. HPD, which investigated the disputes, is not commenting further until it has more details. TMZ first reported.— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 5, 2019
Antonio Brown Involved In Domestic Dispute, Not Arrested https://t.co/ndmS7KxYFJ— TMZ (@TMZ) February 5, 2019
Brown has had a number of issues over the past year.
He was benched for the final game of the season against the Cincinnati Bengals after he didn’t show up to the team’s walk through. Since then, several members of the Steelers organization have reached out to Brown but have not heard back. That’s led to trade rumors.
Brown was pulled over on McKnight Road in November for going more than 100 mph.
Last summer, Brown was sued for allegedly throwing furniture off of a high-rise balcony in South Florida, nearly hitting a toddler. According to police reports, one day before that incident, Brown reported $80,000 and a handgun had been stolen from the same apartment.
