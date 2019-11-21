Mason Rudolph's attorney is speaking out after last week's brawl during the Steelers vs Browns game at Heinz Field.
Rudolph's attorney said that during Myles Garrett's suspension appeal he accused the Steelers QB of using a racial slur against him before swinging his helmet at his head.
Rudolph's attorney said that that is a lie and that Garrett never made the allegations in the aftermath of the game or prior to the hearing.
His attorney called it "reckless and shameful."
Steelers Cam Heyward said "I know Mason didn't say it."
"One action doesn't deserve another" — Cam Heyward says Mason Rudolph didn't use any racial slurs towards Myles Garrett in the brawl last Thursday pic.twitter.com/ayYY8TYqh7— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) November 21, 2019
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Rudolph also strongly denies the accusation.
