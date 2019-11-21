  • Myles Garrett accuses Mason Rudolph of using racial slur before brawl, attorney says

    Mason Rudolph's attorney is speaking out after last week's brawl during the Steelers vs Browns game at Heinz Field.

    Rudolph's attorney said that during Myles Garrett's suspension appeal he accused the Steelers QB of using a racial slur against him before swinging his helmet at his head.

    Rudolph's attorney said that that is a lie and that Garrett never made the allegations in the aftermath of the game or prior to the hearing. 

    His attorney called it "reckless and shameful."

    Steelers Cam Heyward said  "I know Mason didn't say it." 

    According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Rudolph also strongly denies the accusation.

