0 Myles Garrett hits Steelers QB Mason Rudolph with his own helmet, starting brawl near end of game

CLEVELAND (AP)

— The Cleveland Browns kept fighting long after the outcome had been decided, and it likely will cost them their best defensive player.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett ripped off Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet and hit him with it in the head in the final seconds as the Browns’ 21-7 win over the Steelers on Thursday night ended with a wild brawl between the rivals.

>>RELATED: JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson knocked out with concussions in loss against Cleveland

Garrett faces a likely suspension for his actions, and Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey will likely be disciplined for kicking Garrett in the head.

.@MikePereira explains what kind of suspensions should be expected for players following tonight’s Steelers-Browns game. pic.twitter.com/2u8wwYvj4b — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 15, 2019

Players from both sidelines spilled on the field during the melee, which began after Garrett wrestled Rudolph to the ground well after he completed a short pass on a meaningless play. Garrett, Pouncey and Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi were ejected.

“I thought it was pretty cowardly...pretty Busch league.” — Mason Rudolph on Myles Garrett taking off his helmet and swinging it at the #Steelers QB pic.twitter.com/QGWeLA22b4 — Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) November 15, 2019

Rudolph got his hand on Garrett’s helmet first as the players grappled on the ground, but Garrett escalated the brawl after he got back on his feet. He yanked the helmet off Rudolph and swung wildly, hitting the quarterback on the top of the head. Rudolph threw his arms in the air in disbelief after the impact, and Pouncey retaliated by punching and kicking Garrett.

"The reality is he's going to get suspended, we don't know how long, and that's going to hurt our team,” Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said immediately after the game.

“It’s inexcusable. Rivalry or not, we can’t do that. That’s endangering the other team. That’s inexcusable. The reality is, he’s going to get suspended. It’s inexcusable.” — Baker Mayfield on the FOX broadcast to Erin Andrews — Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) November 15, 2019

Fox commentator Troy Aikman called Garrett’s actions “barbaric.”

Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was shown replays of the brawl on the NFL Network set.

“It's ugly,” Beckham said. “It's not something we want in the NFL.”

Rudolph, a second-year player who took over for the injured Ben Roethlisberger in Week 2, has already missed time this season with a concussion after he was knocked unconscious from a helmet-to-helmet hit by Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas.

“Myles is very upset about it. He’s got to maintain his composure,” Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said.

TRENDING NOW:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.