NFC team interviews Steelers Special Teams Coordinator Danny Smith

PITTSBURGH — This story initially appeared on SteelersNow.com

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have completed a virtual meeting with Pittsburgh Steelers special teams coordinator Danny Smith for their open special teams coordinator position, the Bucs announced on Friday.

Smith has served as the Steelers’ special teams coordinator for the last 13 seasons.

After longtime head coach Mike Tomlin stepped away from his post on Tuesday, the team’s decision makers have made a major decision regarding the assistants.

Click here to read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group