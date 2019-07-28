No new contract for Colbert … by his choice

The Steelers took care of the first part of unfinished business by signing Mike Tomlin to a contract extension earlier this week.
It carried on a tradition of the team extending its head coaches with two years remaining on their contract, something the team has done consistently with one exception -- in 2005 with Bill Cowher.
But the second part of the equation -- signing Kevin Colbert to an extension -- isn't forthcoming. That won't happen, if at all, until sometime after the 2019 season per an agreement between Colbert and Art Rooney II.
