PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell still hasn’t shown up for practice, but quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said the team will be ready for Sunday with or without him.
“One person doesn’t make or break you, so I’d like to say that the linemen are more important than any skill position player, including myself, on this team. This offense is more than just one guy,” Roethlisberger said.
Bell is set to play under the franchise tag this season, but he still hasn’t signed it. With each game he misses, he stands to lose about $853,000.
“I've never been in his situation. I've never had the franchise tag. I've never been in kind of not having a contract, so I really can't relate in that sense, but I know the guys that are here are busting their butt, so we're gonna prepare for a really good Cleveland defense,” Roethlisberger said.
The Steelers take on the Browns in Sunday’s season opener in Cleveland, and James Connor could take Bell’s place if he continues to be a no-show.
“We’ve got a lot of weapons. We’d like to have him (Bell) out there, but we’ve got guys that can make plays for us. I think it’s an awesome opportunity for James and other backs to get a lot of reps and for us to get a feel for them as well,” Roethlisberger said.
