  • Pittsburgh Steelers plan new flagship store for Heinz Field

    By: Tim Schooley

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing to make way for a bull rush of new shopping at Heinz Field. 

    According to the agenda for the September of meeting of the city-county Sports & Exhibition Authority, the Steelers are working to redesign the Great Hall facility at Heinz Field and relocate the ticket windows and some offices to build a new flagship store.

    Related Headlines

    Read more from the Pittsburgh Business Times.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Pittsburgh Business Times

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories