0 Conner, Smith-Schuster expected to start practicing again this week

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said that both James Conner and Juju Smith-Schuster are expected to start practicing again this week.

Following #Steelers with injuries: Mike Tomlin says he expects JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Conner to be on the practice field in some capacity this week #WPXI — Alby Oxenreiter (@albyox) December 10, 2019

Tomlin said Conner is battling a shoulder injury and Smith-Schuster is dealing with an injured knee.

As far as both of those players taking the field Sunday against the Bills, Tomlin said team officials will evaluate them later in the week to see where they are at in their rehab.

You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for sports news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

At his weekly press conference, Tomlin praised the young guns on offense. He said last week it was James Washington who stepped up for a big game against the Cleveland Browns. Against the Arizona Cardinals, Diontae Johnson had a monster game with a huge punt return for a touchdown. Tomlin said Benny Snell has been growing over the last month running the ball and quarterback Devlin "Duck" Hodges is doing a good job of managing games.

Tomlin also said Hodges has done well with being aggressive when he needs to be.

Mike Tomlin says Duck Hodges is being "thoughtfully aggressive" in situational moments of the game. #Steelers — Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) December 10, 2019

On the defensive side of the ball, Tomlin said the players are performing well in significant moments. They are rising to the occasion, he said. Additionally, Tomlin said the defense was able to apply pressure and force the Cardinals to turn the ball over.

On special teams, Tomlin mentioned kicker Chris Boswell, who has had a quiet and consistent bounce-back season.

Tomlin said Jaylen Samuels was dealing with a groin injury he suffered during the game against the Cardinals. Tight end Vance MacDonald is also in the concussion protocol after being hit during last week's game.

The Steelers host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football on Channel 11. Live coverage starts Sunday night at 6 p.m.!

TRENDING NOW:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.