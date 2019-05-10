0 Devin Bush makes impression at Steelers rookie camp

PITTSBURGH - It didn’t take long to understand why the Steelers traded up to get linebacker Devin Bush and while it was one, ninety minute rookie camp practice, Bush was awfully impressive on the field and the way he spoke to the media after. He was all business and wanted to show that immediately.

“Why I belong here, why I belong in NFL, that I’m going to play here for a long time,” Bush said.

"Whether I was right or wrong just being vocal and trusting what I see" -- Devin Bush on his 1st day with the #Steelers pic.twitter.com/RHhyF3otDh — Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) May 10, 2019

The 10th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft will hopefully transform a Steelers defense that badly needs help and it already appears that he’s taking charge.

You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Sports news, like the Pittsburgh Steelers. CLICK HERE to find out how.

“I just wanted to be vocal the best I could and trust what I see, whether I was right or wrong,” Bush said. “I know concepts already, I just got to learn the language – different things they call, different things they speak. I just got to get familiar with the playbook, get familiar with the language and get confident in my play-calling.”

TRENDING NOW:

But it wasn’t just Bush that turned heads on Day 1. Fourth Round pick, Benny Snell Jr told me that he is “living his dream” with a huge smile on his face. While James Conner is the unquestioned #1 running back, Snell Jr knows he has to wait his turn, but push for that starting job.

“I feel like it’s bound to happen, just not yet,” Snell Jr said.

Meanwhile, rookie cornerback, Justin Layne wasn’t kidding when he said after being drafted that his family got rid of all their Browns gear.

"IT'S ALL DOWN. WE'RE FULLY COMMITTED" -- CB Justin Layne (@_jlayne) says his dad took down all of the Browns memorabilia from his home in Cleveland. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/ZdDqeZXj42 — Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) May 10, 2019

“It’s all down,” the Cleveland native Layne said. “We are fully committed.”

It’s early but the 2019 Pittsburgh Steelers are starting to take shape with Day 1 of Rookie mini camp now in the books.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.