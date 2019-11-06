Bud Dupree has always been a good player. He's just never been great, and at outside linebacker, fans want to see sacks, forced fumbles and splash plays on the stats sheet.
In 2019, Dupree's doing that. And he's playing the run as well as anyone on the team. And now the league recognizes it as well, naming Dupree the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 9 of the regular season.
Read more from our partners at DK Pittsburgh Sports.
TRENDING NOW:
- DECISION 2019: Results of Tuesday's election in Pennsylvania
- Second bomb threat in 2 weeks closes Fox Chapel Area HS
- Will we see more school closings and delays this year because of snow?
- VIDEO: Fire destroys popular barbecue restaurant on Pittsburgh's North Side
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
DK Pittsburgh Sports
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}