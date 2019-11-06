  • Dupree continues silencing doubters with latest award

    By: Hunter Homistek, DK Pittsburgh Sports

    Bud Dupree has always been a good player. He's just never been great, and at outside linebacker, fans want to see sacks, forced fumbles and splash plays on the stats sheet.

    In 2019, Dupree's doing that. And he's playing the run as well as anyone on the team. And now the league recognizes it as well, naming Dupree the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 9 of the regular season.

