The Steelers earned a much-needed, 26-24 win over the Colts Sunday at Heinz Field, and they emerged mostly unscathed in the process.
Mostly.
Trey Edmunds — who served as the primary backup for Jaylen Samuels with both James Conner and Benny Snell nursing injuries — suffered a rib injury in the contest, as did Ryan Switzer
