    The Steelers earned a much-needed, 26-24 win over the Colts Sunday at Heinz Field, and they emerged mostly unscathed in the process.

    Mostly.

    Trey Edmunds — who served as the primary backup for Jaylen Samuels with both James Conner and Benny Snell nursing injuries — suffered a rib injury in the contest, as did Ryan Switzer

