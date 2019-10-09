With rookie Devlin Hodges set to make his first NFL start Sunday night when the Steelers travel to Los Angeles to face the Chargers, there's quite a bit of trepidation surrounding the team's chances.
After all, the Steelers are just 1-4 with Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph starting the first five games.
You can watch the Steelers take on the San Diego Chargers right here on Channel 11 for Sunday Night Football starting at 8 p.m.
