  • Hodges continues to surprise everyone but Samford coaches

    By: Dale Lolley, DK Pittsburgh Sports

    Updated:

    With rookie Devlin Hodges set to make his first NFL start Sunday night when the Steelers travel to Los Angeles to face the Chargers, there's quite a bit of trepidation surrounding the team's chances.

    After all, the Steelers are just 1-4 with Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph starting the first five games.

    Read more from DK Pittsburgh Sports.

    You can watch the Steelers take on the San Diego Chargers right here on Channel 11 for Sunday Night Football starting at 8 p.m. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    DK Pittsburgh Sports

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories