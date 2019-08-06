LATROBE, Pa. - Devlin Hodges threw for 8.3 miles worth of yardage in his four-year career at Samford.
But when it came down to it in his opportunity to run a two-minute offense Tuesday at the Steelers' training camp practice here at Saint Vincent College, Hodges came up five yards short.
Such is life when you're trying to make an NFL roster as an undrafted quarterback.
Mike Tomlin called today "action packed" as they wrap up practice #10 of Training Camp pic.twitter.com/du0e2J2KeW— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) August 6, 2019
Working with the second team offense after Mason Rudolph had come up short as well in his attempt to score a touchdown from his own 38 with 1:47 remaining, Hodges connected on all eight of his passes. That included a laser strike to tight end Kevin Rader between three defenders that picked up 15 yards.
Working with the second team offense after Mason Rudolph had come up short as well in his attempt to score a touchdown from his own 38 with 1:47 remaining, Hodges connected on all eight of his passes. That included a laser strike to tight end Kevin Rader between three defenders that picked up 15 yards.
CLICK HERE to keep reading about training camp from dkpittsburghsports.com.
TRENDING NOW:
- Sharks spotted off coast of Myrtle Beach
- 3 people rescued on Ohio River when barge crushes boat
- Body found in Yough River after crash on I-70 bridge in Westmoreland County
- VIDEO: SEE: Brazilian gang leader dressed up as daughter, tries to escape jail
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
dkpittsburghsports.com
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}