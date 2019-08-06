  • Hodges not ducking Steelers' QB competition

    By: Dale Lolley

    LATROBE, Pa. - Devlin Hodges threw for 8.3 miles worth of yardage in his four-year career at Samford.

    But when it came down to it in his opportunity to run a two-minute offense Tuesday at the Steelers' training camp practice here at Saint Vincent College, Hodges came up five yards short.

    Such is life when you're trying to make an NFL roster as an undrafted quarterback.

    Working with the second team offense after Mason Rudolph had come up short as well in his attempt to score a touchdown from his own 38 with 1:47 remaining, Hodges connected on all eight of his passes. That included a laser strike to tight end Kevin Rader between three defenders that picked up 15 yards.

