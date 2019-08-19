  • How Raiders GM Mayock changed his tune on AB

    By: Taylor Haase

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - On Sunday, Hunter wrote about how Raiders general manager Mike Mayock was fed up with the Antonio Brown drama, namely the bizarre helmet saga.

    “Here’s the bottom line,” Mayock began. “He’s upset about the helmet issue. We have supported that. We appreciate that … At this point, we’ve pretty much exhausted all avenues of relief. So from our perspective, it’s time for him to be all in or all out. OK? So we’re hoping he’s back soon.

    Related Headlines

    Read more from DKPittsburghSports.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    DK Pittsburgh Sports

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories