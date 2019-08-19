PITTSBURGH - On Sunday, Hunter wrote about how Raiders general manager Mike Mayock was fed up with the Antonio Brown drama, namely the bizarre helmet saga.
“Here’s the bottom line,” Mayock began. “He’s upset about the helmet issue. We have supported that. We appreciate that … At this point, we’ve pretty much exhausted all avenues of relief. So from our perspective, it’s time for him to be all in or all out. OK? So we’re hoping he’s back soon.
Related Headlines
Read more from DKPittsburghSports.
TRENDING NOW:
- Local animal rescue group asking for public's help after dog found tied to post, shot to death
- Man shot during fight in Bethel Park
- Additional units called in, officers hurt as crowds shut down East Carson Street
- VIDEO: Inclusive playground opens at The Children's Home of Pittsburgh
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
DK Pittsburgh Sports
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}