Pittsburgh Steelers' James Conner talks about injured ankle, Pro Bowl nomination

PITTSBURGH - Steelers running back James Conner is talking to Channel 11 just hours after he was named to his first Pro Bowl.
Conner is trying to come back this weekend from an ankle injury.
He's still fourth in the AFC with 909 rushing yards, even after missing two games with a high ankle sprain.
He was back on the field Wednesday and took two snaps, but he was not wearing a helmet.
Officially, Conner was listed on the Wednesday injury report as "did not participate."
This is on the heels of the news that Conner had been selected to the AFC Pro Bowl team.
