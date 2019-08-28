  • Juju Smith-Schuster featured in new Oakley ad

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster is featured in a new video advertisement for Oakley.

    If you've ever wondered how the game looks to a player on the field, this video is a pretty good idea. 

    The commercial was released Tuesday and promotes the company's Prizm Clear visor. 

    Also featured in the ad is Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.

