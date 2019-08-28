PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster is featured in a new video advertisement for Oakley.
What a wonderful world. 🎵🏈 — Oakley (@oakley) August 27, 2019
Proud to be an official on-field partner of the @NFL. #OakleyPrizm pic.twitter.com/qSEYfj4n2m
If you've ever wondered how the game looks to a player on the field, this video is a pretty good idea.
The commercial was released Tuesday and promotes the company's Prizm Clear visor.
Also featured in the ad is Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.
