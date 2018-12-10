0 JuJu Smith-Schuster says true Steelers fans shouldn't be worried

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Steelers are on a three-game losing streak, but this year's breakout player JuJu Smith-Schuster said there's no reason for true fans to be worried.

Channel 11's Chase Williams sat down with the receiver at the Doritos' Pro v Joe Madden event to talk about his play in the digital world and this weekend's loss in Oakland against the Raiders.

Smith-Schuster acknowledged that these have been hard times, but said the team has really pulled together.

"Our locker room is a lot closer than ever, because when everyone is doubting us is when we need to stay close and we need to finish out strong," he said.

Asked specifically about Ben Roethlisberger's apparent rib injury that occurred in the second quarter, Smith-Schuster said he wasn't aware of it until after taking the field in the third quarter.

"Honestly, I did not know that Ben was out because when I got on the field I was like, 'okay, fine, Dobbs in. I think Ben is using the bathroom, he'll be back here out soon,'" he said. "Apparently Ben had some personal injury going on and it was just like, 'hey, now we have dobbs' and as a team we were just like, 'let's go Dobbs, let's work.'"

Steelers kicker Chris Boswell got much of the blame after Sunday's loss, during which he missed two field goals. Smith-Schuster said he feels for Boswell in that situation.

"It's tougher on a kicker because everybody's watching him. but at the same time, you've got to look at the other aspects of how did we do on offense, how did we do on defense, why are we in this situation, so it wasn't just him," he said. "In the locker room, we even said it. Everyone needs to look in the mirror, offense, defense, special teams, even coaches,” he said.

As for what this means moving forward, Smith-Schuster assured fans there's no reason to worry.

"If you’re a true Steeler fan, there’s no reason why you should complain and lose faith because deep down inside if you’re a Steeler fan you’re going to keep believing in the team. There’s been situations in past years where the Steelers haven’t been great and they’re able to come out with Ws," he said.

The Steelers take on the New England Patriots in Pittsburgh this Sunday, then travel to New Orleans to face the Saints before Christmas. They wrap up the season at home against the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 30.

