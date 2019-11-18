  • Maurkice Pouncey's suspension hearing to be held Tuesday

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Steelers' center Maurkice Pouncey is appealing his three-game suspension handed down by the NFL following a brawl at the end of a "Thursday Night Football" matchup with divisional rivals the Cleveland Browns.

    That hearing will reportedly be held tomorrow. 

    ESPN reports two officers have been appointed by the NFL to review the appeals and make decisions on the appeals of three players: Pouncey, Larry Ogunjobi and Myles Garrett.

    The league will reportedly issue "mass fines" to players who left the bench area when Myles Garrett ripped off Mason Rudolph's helmet and smashed him over the head with it in the final minutes of the game.

    Rudolph could also be fined as early as this week by the league, according to reports.

