PITTSBURGH - This will be a weekend of change for the Pittsburgh Steelers. DB Minkah Fitzpatrick will join the secondary. Mason Rudolph is at the helm as quarterback. And there will be a new starter on the offense Sunday.
Rookie WR Diontae Johnson will start in place of Donte Moncrief. Moncrief was benched after dropping a league-high five passes in two games this season.
Related Headlines
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for sports news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
"Now I'm in the offense right now starting, just trying to show the coaches I know what I'm doing and get ready for Sunday. They didn't say nothing, just put me in, told me I'm the starter from here on out, and I just got to execute and make plays," Johnson said.
CB Joe Haden will be back on the field Sunday after missing a few days of practice. That's good news for the secondary against the explosive 49ers passing game.
Three other Steelers will not play in San Francisco due to injuries: Roosevelt Nix, Vince Williams and Anthony Chickillo.
TRENDING NOW:
- Over 30 boroughs, parts of the city affected by 'catastrophic' water main break
- Parents, students demand answers about suspended HS football coach at school board meeting
- Antonio Brown accuser says he sent her 'intimidating' messages
- VIDEO: People, animals rescued as water rushes from massive water main break
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}