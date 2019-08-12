0 Next Shazier? So far, Bush flashes similarities

PITTSBURGH - "The easiest way for you to get back where you need to be is to go down this hall, turn right, then you should recognize where you are."

"Man ... I just don't know where I'm going around here."

Our Matt Sunday overheard that exchange between a Heinz Field employee and Devin Bush in the depths of the stadium late Friday night following the Steelers' 30-28 win against the Buccaneers. Which was funny considering he looked anything but lost in his first taste of head-to-head NFL action. "Honestly, I think it kind of slowed down after the first couple of plays," Bush was saying at his locker after the game. "It wasn't nothin' overwhelming, I would say. I got a feel for it after the first couple snaps." Besides, that postgame navigation mishap is to be expected. I mean, Bush was telling me just moments after the final whistle that he kinda felt like a rockstar as he jogged out of the smoke-filled tunnel to take the field, so going full Spinal Tap just makes sense.

Good start. 👌



Mason Rudolph showed up. Devin Bush showed up. Chris Boswell showed up.



In the end, the Steelers won, 30-28, in their preseason opener

The story with Bush, of course, has nothing to do with all this and everything to do with his play on the field. The Steelers traded up 10 spots — from 20 to 10 — in the 2019 NFL Draft to select Bush, giving up their No. 20 pick, their second-round pick and next year's third-round pick to the Broncos to make it happen.

