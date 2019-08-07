  • No extended look for Boswell in preseason opener

    By: Dale Lolly, DKPittsburghSports.com

    Updated:

    LATROBE, Pa. - A big part of the Steelers' struggles in 2018 could be summed up in the issues placekicker Chris Boswell suffered through.

    A year after making 92 percent of his field goal attempts and earning his first trip to the Pro Bowl, Boswell was miserable in 2018, making just 65 percent of his field goals. His 12 misses -- including five PATs -- were among the worst in the league and were just one fewer than he had in his first three seasons combined.

    The Steelers put Boswell on notice late last season that his job could be in jeopardy by working out three veteran kickers before sticking with the struggling incumbent.

    Read More on DKPittsburghSports.com

    TRENDING NOW:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories