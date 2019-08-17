PITTSBURGH - Steelers linebacker Ola Adeniyi is dealing with a torn meniscus that required a clean-up surgery and will keep him out of action for up to a month.
That means he could miss the team's regular season opener Sept. 8 in New England.
Adeniyi posted a photo on his Instagram account earlier today but quickly took it down, showing him in a hospital gown and thanking the Steelers for sticking by him. The injury occurred during last Friday's preseason game against the Buccaneers. Adeniyi was bothered by it after returning to practice earlier this week and had it checked out.
This is the third time Adeniyi has suffered a serious injury in just over a year on the Steelers' roster.
The second-year linebacker suffered a wrist injury at the beginning of training camp in 2018 as he attempted to make the Steelers' roster as an undrafted rookie out of Toledo.
That sidelined him for several days of training camp. But he came back to catch the eye of the coaching staff by collecting three sacks in the preseason before suffering a hamstring injury in the team's fourth and final preseason game.
